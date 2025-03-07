Goa goes cashless with e-challans for traffic offenders

Panaji, March 7 (PTI) The coastal state of Goa has introduced a cashless e-challan system from March 1 to collect fines from errant motorists under the Motor Vehicles Act, officials have said.

The Pramod Sawant-led government has rolled out e-challans for traffic offenders keeping in mind the Digital India initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Prabodh Shirvoikar said the new system has come in handy for the traffic police whose enforcement wing has been cracking down on those not following road safety rules across Goa.

“There is no transaction through cash to pay fines against e-challans. The challan is generated through the e-challan system and the payment has to be done digitally,” Shirvoikar told PTI Videos.

He said the new system, introduced on March 1, has eliminated cash for payment against e-challans. “Earlier, the violator had the option to either pay through cash or digitally. Now digital is the only option,” the top official said.

The traffic police would provide a link to those caught violating road safety rules to pay fines.

“There are instances when we send challans to citizens’ residential addresses when motoring violations are caught on camera. The violator now can sit at home and pay the fine,” he said.

As per figures shared by the department, it recorded 4,10,125 cases of traffic violations during 2024 and imposed a total fine of Rs 24.74 crore.

Panaji resident Rafik Shaikh, who got an e-challan for not wearing a seat belt, lauded the cashless initiative.

“It was a mistake to flout traffic rules. But it’s a respite in a way that you don't have to deal with cash (on the road) or visit a police station. You can pay the fine, digitally, on the spot,” he said.

“It saves a lot of time for the person fined by the traffic police,” he added. PTI RPS NR