Goa got Rs 383 crore central grants to improve tourism infra: Minister

Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) Goa has received central grants of Rs 383.20 crore over the past eight years for various projects, including a museum dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the coastal state, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has said.

The Centre released the funds between March 2017 and June 2025, he told the legislative assembly on Thursday.

The minister said that Rs 97.65 crore has been received for the development of Coastal Circuit One, covering the beaches of Sinquerim, Baga, Anjuna, Vagator, Morjim Keri and Aguada Fort and Aguada jail in the North Goa district.

Similarly, Rs 99.35 crore has been provided to the state for the development of Coastal Circuit Two, covering Rua de Orem creek to Dona Paula in Panaji and Benaulim in South Goa, he said in a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Krishna Daji Salkar.

The minister said that Rs 4.67 crore was spent on infrastructure development around Bom Jesus Basilica in Old Goa under the ‘PRASHAD’ scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism. The Basilica at Old Goa is home to the relics of St Francis Xavier.

The Centre has also released Rs 4.14 crore under its ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0’ to develop the Colva beach in South Goa and enhance the “creek experience” at Porvorim in North Goa, he said.

According to the minister, Rs 50 crore has been received under the Centre’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for the ‘Unity Mall’ project at Chimbal village near Panaji. The Centre has also granted Rs 124 crore to Goa for the development of iconic tourist centres, the minister said.

He said the state government has proposed two major projects, including the Town Square at Porvorim and a museum dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Farmagudi, Ponda. PTI RPS NR