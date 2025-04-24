Goa government launches coconut harvesting course to keep skill alive

Panaji, Apr 24 (PTI) The Goa government has introduced a short course to train youth to climb coconut trees and harvest coconuts so that this traditional skill and vocation does not die out.

Dr Pramod Sawant-led government, through its agriculture department, has launched `Friends of Coconut Tree', an eight-day skill development program in collaboration with the Coconut Development Board, Kochi.

Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai, who represents the Sanguem assembly constituency where the first such course has been started, said the participants are trained to climb coconut trees using a rig.

"It will save the vocation of coconut plucking from going extinct," he said, noting that the number of people who can climb the slender and tall coconut palm is fast dwindling, and grove owners have to depend on labourers from neighbouring states.

The course will help local youth find self-employment, the minister added.

As per government data, coconut trees are cultivated over more than 25,730 hectares in the state, producing some 124 million coconuts annually with an average yield of 5,014 kg per hectare.

Agresh Shirodkar, zonal agricultural officer, Sanguem, said besides teaching them to climb trees using a machine, participants are also given training in how to grow coconut trees, water the plants and use fertilizer and also identify pests and diseases.

Forty youths have been trained under the program so far and they have found employment, he said.

A climber charges Rs 60 per coconut tree and if the location is far away, the fee can go up to Rs 80-90 per tree, said the official.

Shweta Khushali Gaonkar, a woman tree climber, is one of the trainers associated with the Friends of Coconut Tree initiative. She said every house has at least one or two coconut tree. "If one member is trained, the family need not depend on others," she said.

Rohidas Naik, who has been harvesting coconuts for a living for many years, lauded the initiative.

"We used to climb trees using jute rope, but with the help of the climbing machine, it has become very safe. The new generation should become financial independent by taking up this vocation," he said. PTI RPS KRK