Goa government to lay new optical fibre network to boost connectivity

Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) The Goa government plans to lay a new optical fibre cable network across the coastal state to enhance internet connectivity and ensure digital access to every household, Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte has said.

Responding to a question raised by independent MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye during the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly, Khaunte said in a written reply on Thursday that the proposed network will form the backbone of the state’s ‘Har Ghar Fibre’ initiative.

“The government is committed to providing affordable, high-speed internet connectivity to every household in Goa, enabling access to digital services in education, healthcare, e-governance, commerce and communication,” Khaunte said.

He added that the initiative is aligned with the Centre’s Digital India programme and is aimed at bridging the digital divide, particularly in underserved areas.

The project will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model while also leveraging existing infrastructure such as the Goa Broadband Network and BharatNet to avoid redundancy, Khaunte said in his written reply.

He said that the last-mile internet services will be delivered through licensed Internet Service Providers (ISPs), using shared or leased access to the network.

Khaunte said the project will be rolled out in phases, and regions currently facing limited or no connectivity will get priority.

“Year-wise targets for implementation will be finalised following the tendering process and preparation of the execution roadmap,” the minister added. PTI RPS NR