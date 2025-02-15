Goa governor, CM to take holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Panaji, Feb 15 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet will visit the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj on Saturday and take a holy dip in the river Ganga.

Pillai, Sawant, his cabinet and core members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) left for Prayagraj on a special flight from Dabolim International Airport in the morning.

Talking to reporters at the airport, the chief minister said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in such an event.

He said the state government had planned three special trains from Goa to Prayagraj, of which two have already left.

Sawant said considering the overwhelming response from people, the state government is contemplating the possibility of plying additional trains for pilgrims.

BJP Goa President Damodar Naik said it was a privilege to be a part of such an auspicious occasion.

"The government has respected people's feelings by arranging special trains to Prayagraj," he said.

According to sources, Sawant was accompanied by his cabinet except state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

They are expected to take a holy dip in the evening, they said. PTI RPS ARU