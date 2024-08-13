Goa Governor flags off vehicle carrying relief materials for Wayanad landslides victims

Panaji, Aug 13 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday flagged off a vehicle carrying relief materials for people affected by devastating landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala, and pledged the state government's support for victims.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the landslides-affected people will be provided all possible assistance and maintained the nation has come together to help them.

Pillai asserted the Goa government stands firmly in support of the natural disaster-hit people of Wayanad and was committed to provide them all required help.

He emphasised rehabilitation of the survivors will not be hampered in absence of assistance.

The relief materials dispatched to Wayanad district were collected by an NGO, Street Providence Trust Goa.

Major landslides hit Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad district on July 30.

According to the Kerala government, till date, the landslides have killed 231 people and over 118 are still missing in those two areas. PTI RPS RSY