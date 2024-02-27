Goa Governor's book 'Basic Structure and Republic' released

Panaji, Feb 27 (PTI) A book written by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai was released on Tuesday by Archbishop of Changanacherry, Kerala, H G Mar Joseph Perumthottam.

This book titled "Basic Structure and Republic" was released in Panaji.

In his speech on the occasion, governor Pillai said that 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' have taught us that where there is "dharma" there is victory.

Archbishop Perumthottam said, "We all believe in the Indian Constitution, which has the fundamental structure that gives us strength and confidence to be a proud citizen of India. India needs leaders both political and social, who respect and protect the Indian Constitution." A Raj Bhavan official said this is governor Pillai's 212th book. PTI RPS NP