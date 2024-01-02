Goa govt announces single-window clearance for land allotment, construction of industries

Panaji, Jan 2 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday amended its policies to simplify the processes for investors by providing single-window clearance for land allotment and construction to attract industries to the state.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting with the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI), Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Goa State Industries Association (GSIA) and others.

State Industries minister Mauvin Godinho and Goa Industries Development Corporation (GIDC) chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco were also present for the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Sawant said some policies have been amended to attract more investment in the industrial sector and enhance revenue and job opportunities.

Advertisment

The government has decided to simplify the processes for investors with single-window clearance for land allotment and construction of industries, he said.

Commercial plots will be made available to industries through a simplified auction route, he said.

The state government will accord industry status to logistics warehouses and information technology (IT) companies, the chief minister said.

Advertisment

Transfer and sublease processes will also be liberalised as a part of the "ease of business exit" policy, Sawant said.

Incentives will be given to women entrepreneurs, intellectual property holders and startups, he said.

Sawant further said the state government will organise the Invest Goa 2024 Summit in Panaji on January 29.

Advertisment

GCCI president Srinivas Dempo congratulated the chief minister for showing visionary leadership by bringing unprecedented reforms.

The changes were decided through a marathon and participative approach, said Dempo, who is also part of the board of directors of the Goa Industries Development Corporation.

"I must thank the CM for giving industries an opportunity to play a real positive role in shaping these reforms. If the government has to perform, industries too have to perform," he said.

Goa needs more investments, jobs and revenue generation, he said.

"There are certain caveats in Goa. Large industries are not welcomed because of the state’s unique topography," he said. PTI RPS ARU