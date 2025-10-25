Goa govt appoints advisor for forest department

Panaji, Oct 25 (PTI)The Goa government has appointed Frazella De Araujo as the advisor to the Forest Department, state Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

De Araujo was given the charge as advisor to the Women and Child Development and Health departments, both portfolios held by Rane, earlier this year.

Talking to PTI, Forest Minister Rane said De Araujo has been instrumental in conceptualising the health outreach programme in the state, besides the historic IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) programme at state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital, near here.

Her appointment will help in several aspects for the forest department, including policy formulation, he said.