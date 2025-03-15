Goa govt appoints head of health, women and child development depts

Panaji, Mar 15 (PTI) The Goa government has appointed Frazella De Araujo as the head of the Health and Women and Child Development departments, state Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Rane said that De Araujo, who was the public relations officer at the Directorate of Health Services, will also serve as an advisor to the health minister.

He said she will oversee the functioning of the health and women and child development departments, including outreach programmes and policy formulations.

Rane said that De Araujo has been instrumental in formulating outreach programmes and taking them to people's doorsteps.

She will be assisted by Dr Geeta Deshmukh, he added. PTI RPS ARU