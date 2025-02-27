Goa govt approves Rs 100 cr for infra upgrade of industrial estates

Panaji, Feb 27 (PTI) The Goa government has approved Rs 100 crore to upgrade facilities at industrial estates in the state, minister Mauvin Godinho said.

These estates are under Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC). Goa has 20 industrial estates, with the major ones located in Verna village between Margao and Panaji.

"Goa-IDC was debt ridden till some time ago. However, it now has Rs 360 crore surplus in the current fiscal. So, Rs 100 crore has been approved for the first time for infrastructure upgrade of these estates, especially roads," said Godinho, the state's industries minister.

"Such initiatives and ease of doing business will attract investment. We are going to have white topping of roads, which will increase its life," Godinho said.

"We have already cleared our debts and become profitable. We have now undertaken Rs 100 crore infrastructure works. The focus will be on infrastructure development, including waste management, water treatment, garbage disposal, roads, water supply, ducts, and concreting. White topping of roads has been inspired by Union minister Nitin Gadkari," said Goa-IDC chairman Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

Industrialist Rajkumar Kamat, Director of EP Bio Composite Limited, said significant positive changes have occurred in Goa's industrial sector, particularly with the Goa-IDC, in the last three years.

"Bureaucratic red tape has been eliminated, ease of doing business has improved, and the focus has shifted to infrastructure development," Kamat said hailing the Rs 100 crore upgrade plan. PTI RPS BNM