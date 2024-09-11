Goa govt brought several proactive measures to preserve state's natural resources: CM Sawant

Panaji, Sep 11 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said his government has introduced a number of proactive measures to preserve the natural resources of the state, especially land and biodiversity.

His post on X, in which he listed the measures, is apparently in response to the allegations of land conversions that his government has been facing.

The Goa government is aware of the importance of preserving the state's natural resources, he said.

"A series of proactive measures have been introduced to ensure the protection and sustainable management of these critical assets," he said.

He said his government has enacted Restriction on Transfer of Agricultural Land Act to safeguard Goa's agricultural land. This legislation aims to prevent misuse and restrict non-agricultural activities on farmland, he said.

"Amendment to Section 32 of the Goa Land Revenue Code has reinforced the Goa Restriction on Transfer of Agricultural Land Act, 2023. This prevents agricultural land from being repurposed for non-agricultural uses, with a focus on protecting farmland and promoting cultivation," he said.

Land conversion charges have been increased to discourage conversion of all land types to maintain green cover. Charges for changing land use have been increased from Rs 200 per square metre to Rs 1,000 per square metre, he said.

"However, the previous rates have been retained for land parcels up to 500 square meters, providing relief to the general public," he added.

The chief minister said his government has introduced base rate adjustments in Bardez and Pernem talukas.

In an effort to curb land misuse, base rates for land in these talukas have been increased by 2.6 times, while the older rates continue to apply for land parcels under 500 square metres, ensuring that common men are not unduly burdened, he said.

Sawant added that the government has also constituted a committee to study landslides and propose restoration measures in the state.

In addition, Goa Biodiversity Board has issued a notification for the protection of biodiversity heritage sites, wetland conservation (15 wetlands notified). State action plan for climate change, village-level People's Biodiversity Register (PBR) are some of the measures taken for the protection of Goa's landscape, he said. PTI RPS NP