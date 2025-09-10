Goa govt clears incentives scheme for logistics and warehousing sector

Panaji, Sept 10 (PTI) The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved an incentives scheme offering financial benefits to investors in the logistics and warehousing sector.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that the State Logistics and Warehousing Incentives Scheme will establish Goa as a hub for warehousing and logistics.

"The logistics and warehousing sector is increasingly exploring opportunities in Goa. We are receiving a maximum number of proposals from this sector," State Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho told reporters.

The scheme allows investors to claim a 10-15 percent capital investment subsidy of up to Rs 50 lakh, based on fixed eligibility criteria. Additionally, there will be a 50 per cent interest subsidy on term loans for three to five years.

Investors are also eligible for a 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fees under this scheme.

"For cold chain projects, the reimbursement of electricity charges will also be 100 per cent," Godinho said.

Other features of the scheme include a skills subsidy of Rs 5,000 per Goan worker, extending up to 1,000 workers. It also provides an incentive covering 50 per cent of the cost of quality certification.

"This scheme provides a 50 per cent subsidy, up to Rs two lakh, towards the management and upgradation of logistics software. There will be 50 per cent support for the installation of tracking devices, with the subsidy capped at Rs 5,000 per device," Godinho added.

The scheme also introduces customs incentives for mega projects, which will be evaluated and approved on a case-by-case basis.