Goa govt committed to improving Anganwadis, enhancing quality of early childhood care: Rane

Panaji, Oct 10 (PTI) Goa Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that the state government remains committed to ensuring that every child in Goa receives the right foundation of nutrition, learning and care through strengthened Anganwadi services.

Rane attended an online review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Thursday to assess the progress under the ‘Saksham Anganwadi’ and ‘Poshan 2.0’ programmes.

“The deliberations focused on improving nutritional outcomes, strengthening the infrastructure of Anganwadi Centres, and enhancing the quality of early childhood care and education through the Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi initiative,” Rane said in a post on X.

He said the talks also covered the upgrade of Anganwadis into Saksham Centres, equipped with modern facilities, co-location with government schools, and ensuring that every centre offers a safe, child-friendly and stimulating learning environment.

The minister said the meeting also highlighted the celebration of 50 years of Anganwadi services. Introduced under the Integrated Child Development Services in 1975, Anganwadi centres provide food, healthcare, and development education for pre-schoolers.

"As Goa continues to perform well on key health and nutrition parameters, our efforts remain directed towards providing every child a healthier and brighter future," he added.