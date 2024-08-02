Goa govt considering carving out third district in state: Minister

Panaji, Aug 2 (PTI) The Goa government is considering carving out a third district in the state and a committee has been formed to study and evaluate various aspects linked to the proposal, Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserratte told the legislative assembly on Friday.

BJP MLA Ganesh Gaonkar moved a private member's resolution, urging the government to carve out a third district in the state, comprising Sanvordem, Ponda, Sankhali, Valpoi, Priol, Shiroda and Marcaim assembly constituencies.

At present, Goa comprises only two districts - North Goa and South Goa.

Speaking in the House, Monserratte said the proposal for the constitution of the third district is under active consideration of the government.

"In order to work out the modalities and to examine the pros and cons of having a new district, the government has already constituted a committee under chairmanship of the chief secretary," the minister said.

"The committee has been directed to assess the need for creation of a third district in Goa, assess whether it will lead to development of people in general and the backward talukas in particular," he said.

Monserratte said the committee has also been directed to suggest boundaries of the district after taking into consideration various aspects, such as population, economic status, availability of infrastructure and public opinion.

The third district will cater to the needs of people from backward areas of the state, he added.

BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral said the third district should cover talukas comprising tribal-dominated areas.

"You cannot call Ponda backward. Otherwise you will have to call us super-backward," said Cabral, who represents the Curchorem assembly segment in South Goa.

"It is good that the government will conduct a survey before taking the final call. We are ready to give you land in Quepem taluka (South Goa) for construction of the district headquarter building," he said.

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said the areas of Canacona, Sanvordem and Quepem are still far from development.

"If we have Quepem as the headquarter for the third district, then it will help all these areas," he said.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa said the people of Quepem cannot be called backward.

"The government has been backward in giving facilities to Quepem. But Goans have excelled in every field. People of this area are not backward," he said. PTI RPS NP