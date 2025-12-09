Goa govt constitutes fire safety audit panel for tourist establishments

Panaji, Dec 9 (PTI) In the aftermath of the deadly fire tragedy, the Goa government on Tuesday constituted a high-level committee to frame SOPs for carrying out a comprehensive safety audit and for granting various licences to nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and tourist establishments.

As many as 25 people, including five tourists, were killed in a massive blaze at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora near Panaji late Saturday night.

Prima facie findings suggested several violations by the management of the facility, which did not possess even a fire department NOC.

The five-member panel will assess the mandatory licences, approvals and safety norms, including fire NOC, structural stability certificates, electrical safety and other such requirements for the functioning of the establishments. It will have to submit a report in a month.

"It shall also recommend the critical safety infrastructure, firefighting equipment, emergency exits, electrical wing, crowd control measures and evacuation plans which shall be adhered to by the establishments for its operation," according to the order issued by Under Secretary (Home) Manthan Naik.

The committee is also empowered to identify violations or defences and recommend SOPs for corrective measures for the safe functioning of these establishments.

Sandip Jacques, commissioner-cum-secretary (Revenue) is the chairperson of the panel, which will include Deputy Inspector General of Police Varsha Sharma, Joint Secretary of Finance Department Pranab Bhat, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Sandip Chodnekar and Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services Rajendra Haldankar. PTI RPS NSK