Goa govt contemplating extending deadline for dismantling beach shacks, says minister

Panaji, Jun 1 (PTI) The Goa government is contemplating extending the deadline for dismantling beach shacks, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Saturday.

The state government set a deadline of May 31 for dismantling beach shacks ahead of the monsoon but stakeholders wrote to the tourism department seeking an extension as tourists continue to throng the coastal state.

"The tourism department will decide by Monday after consulting the India Meteorological Department. We will not disturb the activities of beach shacks, subject to the weather conditions," Khaunte told reporters here.

Beach shack operators wrote to the tourism department demanding an extension of the deadline, as the southwest monsoon is yet to arrive.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas has also written to the tourism minister seeking an extension for beach shacks.

"Domestic tourists are arriving in large numbers. If we decide to extend the deadline, shack owners should ensure the safety of their guests," the minister said.

Khaunte said shack owners, water sports operators, fishermen and other stakeholders must work together.

"The stakeholders should take responsibility for whatever happens on the beaches. Whenever something goes wrong, there is a tendency to blame the state government," he said, assuring that the department understands their issues. PTI RPS ARU