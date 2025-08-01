Goa govt has enhanced farm subsidies, revised assured price of paddy: Agri minister Naik

Panaji, Aug 1 (PTI) The Goa government has rolled out enhanced subsidies and revised the assured price of paddy to help farmers, state agriculture minister Ravi Naik said in the assembly on Friday.

In a written reply to a question tabled by BJP MLA Kedar Naik, the minister said the state government has implemented a wide range of schemes aimed at increasing farm productivity and reducing input costs for farmers.

"These include a 50 per cent subsidy on field operations such as ploughing, tilling, transplanting, and harvesting through departmental tractors or custom-hired machinery. Farmers also receive 50 per cent subsidy on high-yielding paddy seeds and salt-tolerant varieties to revive khazan lands," Naik said.

"Subsidies of 75 per cent are extended to SC/ST farmers for fertilizers, while all farmers are eligible for 75 per cent subsidy on pesticides and fungicides. There is 50 per cent subsidy on organic inputs and soil conditioners. The government assists in procuring machinery like tractors, power tillers, weed cutters and paddy transplanters at subsidies ranging between 50 per cent and 75 per cent," he added.

The minister informed the assembly that farmers are also supported through mini kits containing improved seed varieties for trial purposes.

Farmers are exposed to new technologies via ATMA and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), while infrastructure support is provided under the State Sector Scheme for fencing and community farming, Naik said.

"Paddy farmers now receive an assured price of Rs 2 per kg over and above Minimum Support Price (MSP) declared by the Central government. The difference between MSP and the price realized from registered agencies will be reimbursed to farmers. Compensation for losses due to natural calamities and saline water inundation stands at Rs 40,000 per hectare under the Shetkari Adhar Nidhi scheme," the minister said.

The minister said the government intends to increase subsidies and support prices further.

"From the current financial year (2025-26), revised guidelines under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) have raised the component-wise assistance by 25 per cent to 40 per cent. Plans are also in place to enhance subsidy support for construction of biogas plants under 'Development of Manures and Fertiliser' scheme," he said. PTI RPS BNM