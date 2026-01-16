Goa govt has made comprehensive roadmap to align state with emerging technologies: Khaunte

Panaji, Jan 16 (PTI) The Goa government has drawn up a comprehensive roadmap to align the state with emerging technologies and knowledge-based industries, with a focus on employment generation, skill development and innovation for youth, state minister Rohan Khaunte said.

The state Information Technology minister was responding to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco in the Assembly.

Khaunte said the government was taking structured steps to position the state in sectors such as artificial intelligence, creative technologies, digital innovation and advanced IT infrastructure.

He said the Goa AI Mission 2027 aims to make the state a future-ready digital economy by creating modern IT infrastructure with plug-and-play facilities for IT and IT-enabled services firms, startups, AI-driven enterprises and creative technology companies.

"An AI Advisory Council and a dedicated company have already been set up to drive the ecosystem, and Goa AI Mission Policy is currently being formulated. Around 700 startups have been supported over the last five years through matching grants and seed funding, with nearly Rs 5 crore extended under various schemes," he said.

Khaunte said 33 per cent of these startups are women-led and are being supported through initiatives such as Mahila Digital Sashaktikaran Yojana.

The minister said an AI-based chatbot to provide government services will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to improve ease of access for citizens.

"Goa has been recognised as a Category B state and awarded best-performing state in Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication. Initiatives such as Goa AI programme, Goa AI Hackathon, setting up of AI lab and appointment of AI CEO are being planned to attract entrepreneurs, freelancers and startups from within and outside the state," he said.

The minister said electronic manufacturing clusters, upcoming defence-related manufacturing units, LED panel manufacturing facilities and large-scale industrial activity at Tuem are expected to generate significant employment, particularly for youth in Pernem taluka by 2027.