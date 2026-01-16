Goa govt initiates process to find land, temporary office for Kushavati district headquarters

Panaji, Jan 16 (PTI) The Goa government has issued a memorandum to identify land and a temporary office for the new Kushavati district headquarters in Quepem taluka, an official said on Friday.

The government last month announced the creation of a third district in the coastal state, which earlier comprised the North and South Goa districts. The new district, Kushavati, named after a river that flows through the region, will include talukas of Quepem, Sanguem, Canacona and Dharbadora, the earlier part of South Goa.

Ramesh Gaonkar, Additional Collector (II) of Kushavati district, issued a memorandum on January 5, 2026, for the identification of suitable land to set up the district headquarters of Kushavati in Quepem.

According to the memorandum, the deputy collector of Quepem taluka has been directed to initiate the process of finding a suitable space for the initial temporary office of the district headquarters.

Residents of Quepem and Curchorem towns, both in Quepem taluka, have been demanding that the facility be built in their respective areas.

The deputy collector has to submit a detailed report within seven days, with particulars of the land/office space, feasibility, availability, ownership details, infrastructure status and any other relevant aspects to enable further inspection.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier said that the state government would request special funds from the Central government to create infrastructure for the new district, which has a 27 per cent tribal population. PTI RPS ARU