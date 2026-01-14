Goa govt introduces Bill to disallow transfer of tenanted house without consent of `mundkar'

Panaji, Jan 14 (PTI) The Goa government has introduced a Bill in the legislative assembly seeking to prohibit the transfer of houses occupied by `mundkars' or tenants without their consent.

The Goa Mundkars (Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was tabled on Tuesday during the ongoing winter session by revenue minister Atanasio Monserrate.

It seeks to amend the Goa Mundkars (Protection from Eviction) Act, 1975 by substituting section 9 which deals with restrictions on the transfer of dwelling houses by `bhatkars' (landlords).

A `mundkar' is a protected tenant or resident with historical rights to their dwelling.

As per the Bill, no landlord will be allowed to transfer a mundkar's dwelling house to any person other than the mundkar. The transfer to a third party will be permitted only with the mundkar's consent through a registered instrument.

The mundkar would be a confirming party to such a transaction, the Bill says.

The amendment also states that while a landlord may sell, exchange, mortgage or otherwise transfer the remaining property in which such a dwelling house is situated, it shall not affect the rights, protection or privileges conferred upon a mundkar under the Act.

Any transfer in contravention of these provisions will be null and void.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the amendment aims to further strengthen the protection afforded to mundkars and prevent the alienation of their dwelling houses without their consent. PTI RPS KRK