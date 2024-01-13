Goa govt introduces regenerative tourism to focus on 11 spiritual sites

Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) The Goa government has introduced the concept of regenerative tourism, which will revolve around 11 places of worship in the coastal state.

Advertisment

Talking to PTI on Saturday, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the concept of regenerative tourism will redefine the approach towards travel and tourism.

“Our model of regenerative tourism will revolve around eleven spiritual sites or Ekadasha Teertha,” he said.

By involving local communities, especially women and youth, in exploring, understanding, and projecting their culture, cuisine, and lifestyle, Goa tourism aims to harness the commercial and economic potential of their history and heritage, the minister said.

Advertisment

Regenerative tourism isn't a luxury but a necessity, a transformative approach that transcends the limitations of traditional tourism models, he said.

This type of tourism isn't just about safeguarding the environment; it is about fostering a deeper connection between travellers and the places they visit, he said.

“It encourages meaningful engagement, cultural exchange, and a genuine appreciation for the diversity and richness of our world,” he added.

Regenerative tourism embodies a commitment to enjoy the splendour of Goa and leave a positive and lasting impact on its landscapes, communities, and cultures, Khaunte said. PTI RPS ARU