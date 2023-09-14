Goa govt introduces strict clause in shack policy to discourage subletting

Panaji, Sep 14 (PTI) The Goa State Shack Policy 2023-26 approved by the state cabinet last week has introduced a strict clause to discourage allottees from subletting beach shacks to other people, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Thursday.

As per the new policy, which will be in effect till 2026 and aims to boost youth engagement and tourism growth in the coastal state, only one member from a family will be allotted a shack, the minister told reporters.

Unlike the previous policy, there is no longer a requirement to submit Demand Draft as a security deposit at the time of submitting the application. Instead, this deposit is only necessary after the draw of lots and solely from successful allottees, he said.

“Additionally, successful allottees now have the option to mutually agree upon the location of their shack among themselves and also swap locations within seven days from the draw of lots,” Khaunte said.

On various occasions, the shack owners' associations had raised concerns about subletting and emphasised the importance of providing opportunities to local people, he said.

A strict penalty clause has been introduced to discourage the subletting of shacks, the minister said.

“The promotion of Goan cuisine is also actively encouraged under this policy,” he said.

"The policy is a ground-breaking initiative that not only paves the way for thriving beach side establishments but also seeks to empower and provide invaluable opportunities to the youth of Goa,” he said.

Its implementation aims to address the issue of demographic dividend and stimulate entrepreneurial opportunities for locals and young individuals, he said.

He said the Goa State Shack Policy 2023-26 is a highly effective policy that enables the establishment of temporary seasonal beach shacks and placement of deck beds, umbrellas, tables and chairs.

"With this policy, the Goa government has demonstrated its commitment to fostering tourism, engaging the youth and driving economic growth within our picturesque state," the minister said.

"The policy is a win-win situation for our youth and tourists alike. It not only empowers our young entrepreneurs, but also enhances the overall tourist experience, making Goa a top choice for travellers seeking sun, sand and a taste of our unique culture," he added. PTI RPS GK