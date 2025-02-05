Goa govt invites applications from school children for Young Innovator's Awards

Panaji, Feb 5 (PTI) The Goa government on Wednesday invited applications for its annual 'Goa Young Innovators' Award 2024-25' aimed at fostering a culture of innovation and creativity among school children.

The winners of the awards will be announced next month.

Talking to reporters in Margao city, Goa's Director of Science, Technology and Waste Management Ankit Yadav said the awards will be given in two categories - students of Class 5 to 7 and Class 8 to 9.

These awards are instituted by the Goa State Innovation Council under the Department of Science, Technology and Waste Management, he said.

"The awards aim to foster a culture of innovation, creativity and problem-solving among the youth. Innovation is the backbone of progress and it is crucial that we install the spirit of creativity in our students at an early age. Our young minds are full of ideas, and with the right guidance and platform, they can provide transformative solutions to address real-world challenges," Yadav said.

The best projects will receive mentorship and access to facilities to further refine and develop their ideas., he said.

"This initiative aims to provide students with an opportunity to engage with experts, gain hands-on experience and schools to encourage maximum participation," Yadav said.

The last date for online submission of ideas is February 28, according to him.

Chairman of Goa State Innovation Council Jose Manuel Noronha said that the less number of patents applied in India was a cause of concern.

The country like China has 1.6 million patents filed annually while the number in India is hardly 50,000, he said.

"To increase the number of patent filing and innovation, we have to strengthen the level of education," he said, adding that when students have better knowledge of science and technology, their ability of patenting will also increase. PTI RPS NP