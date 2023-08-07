Goa govt issued licences to more than 7,000 migrant workers since 2019, says minister

Panaji, Aug 7 (PTI) The Goa government has issued licences to more than 7,000 migrant workers under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979 over the last four and a half years, state Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserratte informed the legislative assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, the minister said 7,192 migrant labourers were issued licences since 2019 under the Inter State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Act, 1979 and the Rules made thereunder.

As per the annexure provided on the floor of the House, 49 licences were issued covering 2,292 migrant labourers in 2019, followed by 26 covering 1,328 labourers in 2020, 26 licences for 1,477 labourers in 2021 and 31 for 1,702 in 2022.

The state government has issued six licences covering 393 labourers so far this year, the reply stated.

The identification of migrant workers is being done strictly in accordance with provisions of the Inter State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Services) Act, 1979 and Rules thereunder, Monserratte said.

“For the purpose, regular and surprise inspections are being carried out by the enforcement machinery,” he said.

Principal employers and contractors engaging migrant workmen are required to obtain registration certificates and licences respectively, the minister said.

While the department has not conducted any survey to check unregistered migrant labourers, “regular surprise inspections are carried out by the enforcement machinery”, he added. PTI RPS ARU