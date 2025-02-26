Goa govt joins hands with Taj Group to set up hospitality skilling centre for state's youths

Panaji, Feb 26 (PTI) The Goa government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (Taj Group) to set up a skilling centre in the coastal state, officials said.

Talking to reporters after signing the MoU, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the collaboration will pave the way for India’s “largest hospitality skilling centre aimed at creating enhanced employment opportunities for the state’s youth”.

The chief minister called the initiative a step forward in his government’s commitment to skilling, reskilling, and upskilling young professionals, ensuring they are equipped to thrive in the ever-evolving tourism and hospitality landscape.

Sawant said the company’s expertise will empower Goa’s youth with specialised training, enhance their career prospects and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

He said the skilling centre will offer a comprehensive range of training programmes and workshops tailored to meet industry demands and global hospitality standards.

The CM said the MoU reaffirms Goa’s commitment to fostering a skilled workforce and reinforcing its position as a premier global tourism destination. PTI RPS NR