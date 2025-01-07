Goa govt launches 'Bima Sakhi Yojana'

Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday launched the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in the state with the aim of providing "insurance for all".

Advertisment

With this, Goa became the second state after Haryana to launch this flagship scheme envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a government release said.

As per the central government's portal, the Bima Sakhi Yojana initiative of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are Class X pass. They will receive specialised training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness. After training, they can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis will have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for development officer roles in LIC.

After distributing the Bima Sakhi Yojana letters to the beneficiaries, CM Sawant said the scheme will not only give financial support to these women, but the role of a Bima Sakhi is going to be very significant because 'insurance for all' is the aim of the government.

Advertisment

He appealed to all women to be part of this venture and contribute their bit towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The special scheme does not only focus on women empowerment, but also aims to enhance life insurance coverage at the grass root level, he said.

"The scheme shall create mass awareness about the importance of life insurance among every Goan," he said.

Advertisment

"Life insurance is one of the significant sectors and expansion of this sector will be achieved through Bima Sakhis," he said.

In the beginning, the Bima Sakhis will be trained and get a Stipend of Rs 7,000 per month in the first year, Rs 6,000 per month in the second and Rs 5,000 in the third year. Altogether, these Bima Sakhis will get Rs 2.16 lakh during the period of three years," he said. PTI RPS NP