Goa govt launches digital literacy scheme for women in rural areas

Porvorim, Aug 8 (PTI) Women in rural areas of Goa will now receive training on the use of smartphones and online platforms under the state government's digital literacy scheme, an official said on Friday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with state Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Minister Rohan Khaunte, formally launched the Mahila Digital Sashaktikaran Yojana at the PAC Hall Secretariat in Porvorim on Thursday.

"Through this scheme, we are taking digital literacy to women in rural areas, ensuring they are equipped with the confidence and skills to navigate today's digital world," Sawant said.

The scheme, open to Goan women aged 18 years and above with a minimum 15 years residence in the state, will provide training on smartphone use, access to online platforms and navigation of government services.

Sessions will be conducted through empanelled IT knowledge centres (ITKCs), common service centres (CSCs) and village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) at local venues, including panchayat halls, schools and community spaces, the chief minister said.

He said under the programme, Rs 500 per participant will be allocated for the training or awareness module, of which 80 per cent will go to the ITKC, CSC or CSC-VLE and 20 per cent to the Information Technology Goa.

An additional Rs 100 per person will be provided as infrastructure cost for sessions held at public venues, he said.

Implemented by the Info Tech Corporation of Goa Ltd, the scheme will remain in force for three years from the date of notification.

Minister Khaunte said the initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by empowering women from villages with digital skills that open up pathways for income generation and participation in the digital economy. PTI RPS ARU