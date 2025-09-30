Goa govt mandates hotels, accommodation providers to comply with TIME software for tourist info

Panaji, Sep 30 (PTI) The Goa Tourism Department on Tuesday issued an urgent advisory to all hoteliers and accommodation units in the state, directing them to mandatorily comply with the Tourists Information Management Enterprise (TIME) software for data submission and filing of C forms for foreign tourists.
TIME, a platform introduced by the Tourism Department, is aimed at streamlining the collection of tourist-related statistics and ensuring a safe and secure tourism ecosystem in the state.
The department called upon hoteliers, guesthouse owners and other such operators and commercial entities, to prioritise data submission through the platform, which is considered vital for maintaining Goa's reputation as a premier global tourism destination.
"All tourist information must be uploaded to the TIME software at https://www.goatourism.gov.in (Submission of Form-XI) by the 5th of every month. Incomplete or inaccurate submissions undermine the purpose of the system and will be treated as non-compliance," the department said.
It further said periodic inspections and audits of accommodation units would be conducted, and failure to comply with the system would invite fines and sanctions under Rule 17 of the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade (Amendment) Rules, 2022. Persistent or deliberate violations could even result in suspension or cancellation of the establishment's operating licence, it warned.
The department also reminded accommodation providers that submission of C forms for foreign tourists remains mandatory.
Form C is a notification by property owners/managers to authorities about foreign guests' arrival and stay.
For technical assistance or clarifications, stakeholders can contact the 24x7 call centre on helpline number 1364, the advisory added. PTI RPS NP