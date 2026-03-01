Goa govt monitoring Middle East conflict, no reports of Goans stranded, says official

Panaji, Mar 1 (PTI) The Goa government on Sunday said that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and assured that it has not received any reports about citizens from the state being stranded in the conflict-hit countries.

Hundreds of flights have been disrupted across the Middle East and in other countries due to airspace restrictions after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday that Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died in the attack by Israel and the US.

Speaking to PTI, Goa NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar said that the state authorities have been in contact with the Goan community in the conflict-affected countries.

"I have been in touch with Goans living in that region. They have said that the situation is normal and there is no need to panic," Sawaikar said.

He urged families of those in the Middle East not to panic, and added that the state government has not received any information about Goans stranded.

"Alerts have been issued in that region, but right now the situation is normal," he said.

Sawaikar further noted that the Indian Embassy in the Middle East is active and has been issuing advisories from time to time. PTI RPS ARU