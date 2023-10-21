Goa govt moves HC seeking extension of deadline to notify areas around Mhadei Sanctuary as tiger reserve

Panaji, Oct 21 (PTI) The Goa government has filed a miscellaneous civil application before the Bombay High Court seeking an extension of the deadline to notify areas around Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve.

Talking to reporters, Goa's Advocate General Devidas Pangam said the application was filed before the Goa bench on Friday, as the deadline set by the court expires on October 24.

While the state government has sought an extension of the deadline, it has not specified any particular time frame, he said, adding that the state will press for an urgent hearing of the application on October 23.

Goa Foundation, a local NGO, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the state government to notify tiger reserves of the state as requested by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The court in its order dated July 24, had directed the government to notify the areas around Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve within three months, following which the state filed a petition before the Supreme Court to nullify the order.

However, the apex court on September 25 refused to stay the high court order while issuing notices to the respondents, including the Goa Foundation, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, NTCA, Goa State Board for Wildlife and State Chief Wildlife Warden. PTI RPS ARU