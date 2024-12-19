Goa govt moving ahead despite personal attacks: CM Sawant

Panaji, Dec 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant greeted people on Goa's Liberation Day on Thursday and said his government was progressing while overcoming personal criticism, prejudices and "tool kit of jealousy".

Sawant's remarks come in the wake of a personal attack on him and his wife by the opposition leaders in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam in the state.

Addressing the Goa Liberation Day function in Panaji, Sawant also said his government was working towards making the dream of the freedom fighters a reality through an all-inclusive growth.

The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state from the Portuguese in 1961.

"We are providing a positive governance surpassing personal criticism, preconceived notions, and tool kit of jealousy," Sawant said.

Notably, Pramod Sawant's wife Sulakshana Sawant filed a defamation suit against AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday in a court in North Goa. She has sought Rs 100 crore in damages from the AAP politician for allegedly naming her in the cash-for-jobs scam.

The CM said, "Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas" are the hallmark of the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule in the coastal state, as he addressed a gathering comprising state ministers, people from various sections of the society and students.

Sawant further said his government was working proactively so that the state gets justice on the issue of the Mhadei river diversion through the central government authority PRAWAH.

The Centre constituted the Progressive River Authority for Water and Harmony (PRAWAH) last year to enable the compliance and implementation of the award and decisions of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

The Mhadei River originates in Karnataka and runs through Maharashtra into Goa, meeting the Arabian Sea near Panaji.

Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over the diversion of the river water.

Sawant said steps have also been taken to ensure resumption of the iron ore mining in Goa through sustainable and environment-friendly way, which will provide employment opportunities to thousands of youth living in the mineral rich belt of the state, he said.

"We have also focussed on the ease of doing business, encouraging the new businesses and existing industries," the chief minister said.

He said the state government was working towards women empowerment by undertaking various initiatives under the Centre's Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission and Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana, under which the self-help groups are provided assistance for self-employment.

The state has 4,700 women self-help groups covering 50,000 women who have been made financially independent, Sawant added.

Greeting people on the coastal state's Liberation Day, the CM remembered the valour of the freedom fighters and expressed gratitude towards them.

In a message posted on social media, Sawant said, "Heartiest greetings to the people of Goa on the historic occasion of Liberation Day. Goa is strong, shining and holding tight to its cultural heritage." "Let us recall with pride the bravery of our freedom fighters during the freedom struggle and express gratitude towards the Leaders of Liberation," he said.

In a post on X, Sawant said that on this day, they honour the progressive journey of the state's development and the strides they have made towards achieving the dream of a 'Golden Goa'.

"The sacrifices and efforts of our revolutionary freedom fighters will always be remembered and cherished. I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who led 'Operation Vijay' and liberated Goa from centuries of colonial oppression," he said.

"Let us work together towards the betterment of our state, aligning with the vision of Swayampurna and a Viksit Goa," he added. PTI RPS GK