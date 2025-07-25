Goa govt mulling mechanised beaching cleaning mechanism, says Khaunte

Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) The Goa government is evaluating the deployment of mechanised cleaning solutions for beaches, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte said in the assembly on Friday.

He was responding to a calling attention motion moved in the House on beach cleanliness.

Asserting that the new initiative is aimed at strengthening existing manual cleaning efforts and ensuring more efficient maintenance of Goa's coastline, Khaunte said the Tourism Department is taking proactive steps to address all concerns.

"Cleaning operations are being carried out on a war footing across all major beaches by the state's designated agency. With the onset of monsoon, the department is ensuring daily manual cleaning to maintain hygiene and cleanliness, especially in areas impacted by natural waste deposition, including beach vomit," he said.