Goa govt official gets show-cause notice over ceremonial welcome at new office

Panaji, Sep 16 (PTI) A welcome ceremony accorded to a senior officer in Goa after he took charge of a new post has landed him in soup after the state government issued him a show-cause notice for his "unbecoming" conduct.

The Goa government on Monday issued a notice to Ajay Gaude, who was welcomed with flowers and music by the staff after he joined his new post as executive director of the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG).

Videos of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the staff welcoming Gaude by showering him with flower petals and beating drums inside his office at Dr Shama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, St Cruz, near Panaji.

State Chief Secretary V Candavelou issued a show-cause notice to Gaude, stating, "It has been observed from social/news media that Dr Ajay Gaude, senior scale officer of the Goa Civil Service, while taking charge of the post of executive director, Sports Authority of Goa, was given undue publicity, which included ceremonial floral welcome arrangements along with playing of drums." The notice further says that such behaviour amounts to conduct unbecoming of a government servant.

Despite attempts, Gaude could not be contacted for a comment.