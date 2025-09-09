Goa govt sends aid to flood-hit Punjab and Chhattisgarh

Panaji, Sep 9 (PTI) Goa has sent relief materials to flood-affected Punjab and Chhattisgarh and also provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to the two states, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Two trucks carrying clothes, food grains, and other daily need items were flagged off by CM Sawant from the secretariat at Porvorim near here on Monday evening.

The Goa government has sent the relief materials to both the states as families affected by the natural calamities need support in this hour of crisis, Sawant said.

Besides, a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to Punjab and Chhattisgarh has been transferred by the Goa government from its fund, he said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that help reaches every family that requires it, and stand by the people whenever and wherever support is needed," the CM said. PTI RPS GK