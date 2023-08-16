Goa govt signs MoU with CSC eGovernance to facilitate delivery of services in rural areas

Panaji, Aug 16 (PTI) The Goa government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CSC eGovernance Services India Limited to facilitate the implementation of various e-governance initiatives and services across rural areas of the coastal state, an official said on Wednesday.

CSC e-Governance Services India Limited has been set up by the Ministry of Electronics and IT to oversee the implementation of the government’s Common Service Centres (CSC) scheme.

A senior state official said that the MoU was signed as a part of launching the Gramin Mitra Initiative – door step delivery of government services – of the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Goa.

The two sides will collaborate on various projects, including the delivery of government services, digital literacy programmes, and the establishment of Digital Villages, the official said.

“The Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (Goa), on the other hand, has been at the forefront of promoting digital literacy and enabling technology-driven development in the state,” the official said.

The move has given birth to a promising partnership that seeks to bridge the digital divide and empower citizens across Goa, he added. PTI RPS NR