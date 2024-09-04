Goa govt signs MoU with NSDC to set up international skill centre in state

Panaji, Sep 4 (PTI) The Goa government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to establish an international skill centre in the coastal state.

The signing of MoU ceremony was held at Porvorim on Tuesday, where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was present along with the officials of the NSDC and the state government.

Talking to reporters later, the CM said the MoU aims to establish NSDC International Skill Centre in Goa.

This state-of-the-art facility will create a world-class skill development ecosystem, equipping Goan youth with essential skills and competencies, including foreign language and specialised domain skills, to thrive on the global stage, he said.

This centre will also open up international job opportunities in hospitality, health care, beauty and wellness, information technology (IT), construction and other sectors, Sawant said.

Under this partnership, a minimum of 5,000 Goan youth will receive training annually, specifically geared towards overseas employment, the CM said, and expressed confidence that this cutting-edge skill centre will empower Goan youth with the tools they need to excel globally, paving the way for remarkable job opportunities. PTI RPS NP