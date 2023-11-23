Goa govt starts giving provisional NOCs for installation of beach shacks

Panaji: Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said they have initiated the process of installation of beach shacks in the state and started giving provisional No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for it to the shack owners.

The tourist season has already started in Goa and there has been a delay in putting up shacks after the state environment department delayed in ascertaining the carrying capacity of beaches (for shacks), Khaunte told PTI.

The environment department has recommended that 364 shacks can be erected on various stretches of beaches in the coastal state, he said.

“We have already initiated the process of erecting beach shacks. The department is giving provisional NOCs to the shack owners,” Khaunte said.

The tourism department earlier set November 17 as the deadline for paying shack licence fees.

“But there was a request from shack owners to extend the deadline. The department has extended the deadline to accept the payments till November 25,” the minister said.

It is important that shacks be in place before the tourist season starts, Khaunte said.

“Tourists have also started coming to the state for the current season,” he said referring to the arrival of chartered flights from abroad.