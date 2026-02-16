Goa govt studying possibility of restriction on social media use for children below 16: Minister

Panaji, Feb 16 (PTI) Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte on Monday said his government is examining the possibility of restricting social media use for children below 16 years in the coastal state, citing rising concerns over digital addiction, cyberbullying and online safety risks.

Referring to global precedents such as Australia's move to ban social media access for children under 16, Khaunte said the issue requires serious deliberation in India and must be approached in a structured and consultative manner.

He said sixteen is a "very tender age" when children should focus on learning and overall development, but increasing instances of digital addiction, exposure to age-inappropriate content, anxiety, depression and misuse of personal data have raised red flags.

"The state plans to constitute a task force comprising representatives from academia, parent-teacher associations, industry and government to study the issue and recommend a policy framework. Any decision would have to be aligned with central laws, including provisions under the Information Technology Act," he said.

"Our objective is not to rush into a decision but to examine how we can protect children below 16 from the risks of social media while promoting constructive and educational use of digital tools," Khaunte asserted. PTI RPS BNM