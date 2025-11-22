Goa govt supporting youth leadership and sustainability initiatives for students: Sawant

Panaji, Nov 22 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has underlined the growing importance of sustainability research along with environmental stewardship and youth-led innovation.

He also highlighted the state government's support for youth leadership and sustainability-focused initiatives for Goan students, a senior official said.

Sawant met the three winners of PACT Foundation's Scholar Programme who have been selected to represent Goa and India at the QS Youth Impact Summit 2025 in London.

During the interaction, the chief minister encouraged the students to explore global best practices during their visit to London and return with fresh ideas to contribute meaningfully to Goa's development.

"Not everyone receives an opportunity like this. Make the most of it, learn deeply, and bring that knowledge back to our community," the chief minister said.

As part of its mission to empower young Goans, PACT Foundation, an NGO, organised a Scholar Programme for the QS Youth Impact Summit 2025. It conducted a statewide competition across colleges in September and October, followed by rigorous interviews.

From this selection process, three outstanding students were chosen to represent Goa at the global summit in London. The three selected scholars are Sumaiya Khan (St. Xavier's College, Mapusa), Andrea Cardoso (Rosary College of Commerce and Arts, Navelim), and Raisa Mariette Pinto (V. M. Salgaocar College of Law, Panaji).

Dr Ashwin Fernandes, Founder of PACT Foundation, briefed the chief minister on PACT Foundation's broader work in Goa. PTI RPS NSK