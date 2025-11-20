Goa govt taking measures to strengthen women-led SHGs, rural economy: CM Sawant

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) The Goa government has approved several measures, including improving access to bank credit, to strengthen women-led self-help groups (SHGs) and rural enterprises across the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

The CM on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission Governing Body that focused on building a self-reliant rural economy in the coastal state.

In a post on X, he said the meeting finalised key decisions aimed at boosting SHGs, Producer Groups and rural enterprises, "with a sharper focus on marketing, branding and expanding market linkages for products made by SHGs".

Sawant said the state will work towards improving access to bank credit for SHGs through enhanced coordination with banks. Targeted support for Producer Groups and rural enterprises to scale production and enhance value addition was also discussed, he said.

The government is committed to strengthening women-driven entrepreneurship and building a self-reliant rural economy in Goa, he added. PTI RPS NR