Goa govt to amend Clinical Establishment Act for safety of medical professionals: Sawant

Panaji, Aug 27 (PTI) The Goa government will bring an ordinance amending the Clinical Establishment Act to make it more stringent for ensuring the safety of medical professionals by September 15, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

"The state government is willing to make necessary changes to the existing laws to ensure the safety of doctors. Necessary amendments would be made to the Clinical Establishment Act," Sawant told reporters after attending a workshop on the safety of medical professionals organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The Clinical Establishment Act ordinance will be issued before September 15 providing necessary protection to medical professionals, Sawant said.

The meeting, held against the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, was attended by state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, chief secretary Punit Goyal, Director General of Police Alok Kumar, and other top officials.

The chief minister also assured to make necessary changes related to the administration and infrastructure in hospitals.

He said the IMA will conduct workshops and counselling sessions to sensitise women police sub-inspectors on handling incidents involving attacks on doctors and related crimes.

The chief minister called for the need to instil fear of the law and suggested that the accused should not easily get bail in such cases (crimes against medical practitioners).

"Police should build a rapport with all doctors and clinics to increase trust considering that 80 per cent of healthcare workers are women," Sawant added.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the government will fast-track necessary amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act. The safety of medical professionals is the utmost priority, he said.

Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) president Dr Aayush Sharma flagged safety concerns and the lack of security at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital.

"Concerns of doctors have been conveyed to the state government which has assured immediate relief to the resident doctors," Sharma said. PTI RPS MVG NSK