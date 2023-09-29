Goa govt to consider banning adoption of dogs from aggressive breeds: CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji, Sep 29 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state is contemplating imposing a ban on the adoption of dogs from certain aggressive breeds.

Advertisment

Talking at an event held here to mark World Rabies Day, the chief minister said that dogs from certain breeds are aggressive and attack people.

The state government is contemplating imposing a ban on the adoption of dogs from these breeds, he said.

“Such aggressive dogs are adopted as pets and are not even vaccinated by their owners,” Sawant said, appealing to people to vaccinate their pets.

He further claimed that stray dogs cause at least one road accident per day.

“Every day, at least one or two victims of road accidents are referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital with head injuries. These accidents are caused due to stray dogs,” he said. PTI RPS ARU