Goa govt to construct Ram Nivas for devotees in Ayodhya: CM

Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) The Goa government has purchased land in Ayodhya to construct "Ram Nivas", a dedicated accommodation for devotees, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

He said the upcoming building will strengthen the spiritual bond between Parshuram Bhoomi of Goa and Ayodhya, fostering devotion, culture, and unity.

"It is with immense joy that I announce the Government of Goa has acquired a plot of land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the construction of Goa Ram Nivas - a dedicated space for devotees of Shri Ramlala Virajman, especially from Goa," Sawant posted on X.

He hailed the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning the dream of a grand Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya into reality, rekindling spiritual and cultural heritage.

"In alignment with this historic movement, Goa Ram Nivas will provide a sacred and assured place of stay for devotees visiting Ayodhya," Sawant added.

The Goa chief minister thanked the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad and his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath for facilitating this initiative.