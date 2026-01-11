Goa govt to face tough questions on nightclub fire tragedy in winter session

Panaji, Dec 11 (PTI) The winter session of the Goa legislative assembly beginning Monday is likely to witness heated arguments over the nightclub tragedy that claimed 25 lives and other issues.

Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju will address the members of the House as per the legislative convention, which will be his first address to the assembly after taking the gubernatorial charge last July.

As per the agenda released by the House, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the Leader of the Opposition, Yuri Alemao, will escort the governor as per protocol.

The first three days of the sitting will be dedicated to discussion on the governor's address and the chief minister's reply, as per the Business Advisory Committee.

Sources said 178 starred questions and 553 un-starred questions are submitted by legislators.

Leader of the Opposition, Yuri Alemao, said the Opposition will seek answers from the Pramod Sawant government over its "failure on all fronts, including the fire tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said things have gone out of hand in the coastal state.

"We have to ensure that Goa becomes Goa again. We will question the government about their failures," he said.

The nightclub, where a devastating blaze killed 25 people in the first week of December, stood in the middle of a salt pan and operated without a valid trade licence, according to a state government-constituted magisterial inquiry whose report was made public last month. PTI RPS NSK