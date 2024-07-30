Goa govt to form panel of artists over Kala Academy building renovation issue: Sawant

Panaji, Jul 30 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday told the state legislative assembly that a committee of artists will be formed to address the grievances expressed over the quality of renovation work of iconic Kala Academy building in Panaji.

The opposition benches cornered the government over the renovation of Kala Academy building, after a group of artists began protests over the quality of work executed by the contractor. The building was constructed in the 1980s by world renowned architect Charles Correa.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai sought formation of a House committee over the issue, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Venzy Viegas demanded that a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against the contractor.

Responding to the volley of questions from the opposition benches, Sawant said he would form a committee of "genuine artists", who will be asked to give their suggestions about the building.

He said that certain minor problems faced by the renovated Kala Academy building have been rectified. He said the contractor would be maintaining the building for the next five years as part of the contract.

The chief minister said the state government had received a report from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai about the structural stability of the building. He said that the issues related to the acoustic system of Dinanath Mangeshkar auditorium has been rectified as suggested by the Charles Correa Foundation.