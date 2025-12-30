Goa govt to form third district with Quepem as headquarters, notification to be issued soon: Sawant

Panaji, Dec 30 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the government will carve out a third district in the state and its notification will be issued soon.

The new district will comprise four talukas, which are currently in South Goa, and Quepem town will be its headquarters, the CM announced.

At present, the coastal state comprises only two districts - North Goa and South Goa.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao claimed the state government wants to notify the new district on Wednesday (December 31), and asked why it was in a hurry. He also demanded clarity on the financial implications of the move.

Sawant chaired a meeting of state MLAs, including those belonging to the Opposition parties, at the Mantralaya in Porvorim on Tuesday to discuss the formation of the third district.

While the Opposition parties, talking to reporters after the meeting, said they don't have clarity on the implication of this new district, the CM said this topic has been properly discussed in the state cabinet and also during the legislative assembly session.

"We had taken a decision in the state cabinet and also in the legislative assembly to form the third district," Sawant told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the formation of NITI Aayog, had emphasised the importance of smaller districts to ensure that governance effectively reaches every doorstep, he said.

"It was decided to have a third district in Goa, comprising Dharbandora, Sanguem, Quepem and Canacona talukas (all from the current South Goa district)," Sawant said.

He said Quepem town would be the headquarters of the new district.

When asked about the exact date of notification, Sawant said it will be "issued soon".

LoP Alemao claimed the state government wants to notify the new district on December 31.

"We don't understand why the government is in a hurry," he said.

The government has prepared a detailed report in the year 2023 about the formation of third district, he said.

"We had asked for that report which was not given to us. It is not available in the public domain," he said.

Alemao said that while he supports the idea of the third district, there should be clarity on the financial implication of the move.

"We have to also know what is lacking in the existing two districts that has forced the government to form the third one," he said.

Alemao said the BJP government in the state has been promising that the state will get additional funds from the Centre after formation of the third district.

"We don't believe it," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Cruz Silva said the third district may be advantageous for the people but it can be known only after going through the report.

He said citizens in the state should know the implications of the third district.

In August this year, the state government had announced that it was considering carving out a third district. BJP MLA Ganesh Gaonkar had moved a private member's resolution, urging the government to carve out a third district. PTI RPS NP