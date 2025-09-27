Goa govt to give honorarium of Rs 50k to Swayampurna Mitras, nodal officers: CM

Panaji, Sep 27 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said his government will give honorarium of Rs 50,000 each to 'Swayampurna Mitras' and nodal officers in recognition of their contribution to the flagship 'Swayampurna Goa' programme.

Addressing the 35th live interaction under the initiative, held as part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada', Sawant said the programme has succeeded in taking governance to the doorsteps of people and benefitted lakhs of Goans.

"The concept of Swayampurna Goa is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We have achieved 100 per cent saturation in three Central schemes and over 95 per cent coverage in various state schemes," the CM said.

Expressing gratitude to 'Swayampurna Mitras' and nodal officers for acting as a bridge between governance and citizens, he added, "Their dedication has ensured welfare schemes reach every household. The government is pleased to acknowledge their service with an honorarium of Rs 50,000 each." He also urged people to join hands in building 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa'. PTI RPS BNM