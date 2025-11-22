Goa govt to highlight new age tourism trends in Malaysia roadshow

Panaji, Nov 22 (PTI) The Goa government will organise a roadshow in Malaysia on November 27 to attract travellers, especially from the Southeast Asian region, by showcasing the unique tourism experience offered by the coastal state.

This "exclusive" roadshow will highlight refreshed tourism vision, innovative campaigns and diverse experiential offerings for global travellers, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte told reporters on Friday.

"This engagement aims to strengthen Goa's presence in the Southeast Asian market and build meaningful partnerships with key travel trade stakeholders," he said.

The minister said that Goa continues to evolve as a premium global destination by embracing innovation and sustainability.

"Through this roadshow in Malaysia, we aim to present a refreshed version of Goa, one that celebrates our culture, amplifies new-age tourism trends, and aligns with our commitment to regenerative and responsible tourism," he added.

State Tourism Director Kedar Naik said that Malaysia is a key market for us, and this roadshow allows us to showcase Goa's forward-looking tourism initiatives.

"We are focusing on diversified offerings, from entertainment to wellness, luxury, and experiential travel. Our new trends, Nocto Tourism, Jet-Setting, and CalmCation, represent the evolving aspirations of modern travellers and the direction in which Goa's tourism ecosystem is progressing," he said.

He said that the Malaysia Roadshow will spotlight the recently launched Feels Like Goa campaign, an immersive narrative that redefines the essence of Goa by highlighting culture, heritage, wellness, cuisine, and its regenerative tourism approach. PTI RPS NSK