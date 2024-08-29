Goa govt to launch dedicated portal for pilgrims, upgrade infra for St Francis Xavier event

Panaji, Aug 29 (PTI) The Goa government will launch a dedicated portal in collaboration with the Archdiocese of Goa and set up pilgrim centres for the decennial exposition of relics of St Francis Xavier scheduled in November.

A major spiritual event, the exposition attracts lakhs of Christians from all over the world.

The relics, housed at the Basilica of Bom Jesus at Old Goa, would be taken out in a procession to nearby Se Cathedral Church, where they will be kept for veneration for 45 days from November 21 this year to January 5, 2025.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Pope Francis to India this year. The Pope would also be invited to attend the exposition event, he said.

After chairing a meeting to review preparations for the decennial exposition, the chief minister said a dedicated portal would be launched jointly with the Archdiocese of Goa to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

"This portal will allow pilgrims to book accommodation and manage their visit with systematic queue management options, especially for sick and differently-abled persons. Pilgrim Centres will be established around the Church area. An art exhibition featuring 65 Goan artists will be organised at Santa Monica Church," Sawant said.

IAS officer Sandeep Jacques, chairman of the Exposition Secretariat Committee, told PTI that the preparations are in full swing and all the departments have been directed to finish work within the deadline.

"All the infrastructure work has been assigned to the state Public Works Department which will take it up on a war footing. They have been asked to prepare estimates which will be tendered immediately," Jacques said.

He said the number of pilgrims attending the exposition will be greater compared to 2014.

Exposition Committee Convenor Fr Henry Falcao said Pope Francis has chosen "Pilgrims of Hope" theme for this spiritual event.

A special logo has been designed for the event. The theme and the logo focus on the responsibility of every Christian to spread the message of love, hope and peace to the four corners of the world, he added.

"The Exposition Committee urges every faithful and all people of goodwill to pray that the twin celebrations may bring about a renewal of Christian life and help spread peace and harmony among all," Falcao added.

He said priests are urged to organise pilgrimages with their parishioners, especially with Catechism children and youth, to the City of Old Goa for the November event.

"An Art Exhibition on St Francis Xavier will be held during the Exposition. Prominent artists from Goa and India have been invited to contribute. A souvenir in the form of a book on the life story of St Francis Xavier, as depicted beautifully on the silver casket in which the sacred relics of the saint are kept, will be released on the occasion of the Exposition," he added.